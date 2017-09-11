Lela Rose RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Lela Rose offered a lovely, joyful experience to the guests of her spring presentation. This season, the designer brought models to Washington Square Park, where she organized a festive mise-en-scène, including portrait sketchers, a cookie cart, a floral designer assembling bouquets and chef Dan Kluger serving special hot dogs. “For me, it’s all about mixing fashion, food and fun,” Rose said. “My goal is to show where women will be wearing these clothes.” Her beautiful, feminine pieces looked probably a tad too elegant for a simple stroll in the park, but they felt just perfect for a chic garden party. The lineup was focused on flattering silhouettes and precious details. And it was all manufactured in New York, a city that Rose wanted to celebrate, especially on 9/11, by staging her event in a public park.

Striped frocks featured ruffled cuffs and were punctuated by little bows on the shoulders and tiny buttons at the bodice, while embroidered sheer insets added a sweet touch to a black silk shirtdress with flared short sleeves. Clean pants, matched with a fil coupe tie bow top, had cuffs embellished with precious mother-of-pearl buttons. In keeping with the special outdoor setting of the presentation, Lela Rose also designed a group of elegant cocktail separates and dresses blossoming with multicolor flowers. Everything conjured a sense of peaceful, restful happiness — a nice break from the craziness of New York Fashion Week.