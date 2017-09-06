Lisa Perry RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Lisa Perry is steadfast in her aesthetic conviction: After ten years in business, it remains rooted unapologetically in a Sixties inspiration. “With a nod back to my love of Sixties vintage, it is about timeless, classic shapes and fabrics that really, I feel, live on,” Perry said during an appointment at Barneys’ Penthouse room, where she showed spring. “I want to bring this look that I love, that was so modern at the time, to today’s women. I think that [designers such as Cardin and Courrèges] were visionaries. I want to celebrate that in what I do.”

This year marks Perry’s tenth in business, the last two exclusive to Barneys New York. She’s celebrating with a special capsule collection — reissues of 10 of her favorite looks from the past decade. “It’s in store on 10/10 — isn’t that clever of us?” she quipped. For the capsule, she opted against the look-per-year approach, instead choosing unrestricted favorites. She was happy to find that two looks hailed from her first collection, which she thinks speaks to the validity of her original concept. Those two: dresses, one black, one hot pink, flaunt her now-signature circle motif. (In a nod to cross-generational synchronicity, the capsule look book was photographed by Michael Avedon, grandson of the Avedon.)

Though dubbed spring 2018, the collection of new looks Perry showed will be in store on the resort schedule, and she wanted it to flow seamlessly from the capsule. Hence, the recurrence of black-and-white combinations and saturated brights derived from the anniversary palette — lively dresses in yellow, hot pink and orange; a multistriped fox chubby. Despite her Sixties obsession, Perry lives firmly in the here and now. Thus, her retro silhouettes get updates via fluid fabrics, as in a feisty checkerboard column in which flamboyance meets ease. But there’s more to currency than a silhouette. On a rack, a simple black pullover looks as timeless as it gets, save for one feature. On the wrist of one sleeve, a discreet inscription: Feminist.