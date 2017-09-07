Mara Hoffman RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

For Mara Hoffman, it’s all about the clothes this season. The designer opted not to do a runway show and focused instead on what matters on and off the racks: a super well-thought-out collection with an emphasis on sustainability. “I wanted to really put every bit of focus on each piece,” she said. “I feel like sometimes it’s all about the show and I spend half of my design time putting a show together. A part of me missed the show process, but I feel like it was a fair trade-off getting to put all my energy where it needs to be.”

Aesthetically Hoffman continued the transformation she committed to a year ago, de-emphasizing prints and instead playing with shape and color. For instance, a great oversize polka-dot print on a Tencel linen blend stood out on midi dresses with voluminous sleeves and ample skirts; colorful padded jackets reversed into solids, while painterly brushstrokes animated a natural white group.