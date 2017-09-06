Marina Moscone RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Things are looking bright for Marina Moscone, fashion-wise and business-wise. “I kind of took that whole Italian Riviera energy, color and mood and implemented it into the spring-summer collection; for us it was kind of fitting because we have this new energy as a brand. We have a new space, new employees, new stores and the collection has grown,” said the designer at her new Chelsea loft. Only a few seasons in — Moscone founded her label just a year ago — she already has laid out her mission quite clearly: to offer women elegant pieces for their busy lifestyles. “Our woman works and travels a lot — she is definitely very social,” she said.

For spring escapades, there were two-piece crocheted bathing suits, glamorous robes and barely there silk slips; for city life, Moscone showed effortless suiting options and generously cut pants as well as a “nondenim” group, elevated pieces finished with hand-stitched details.

For evening, there was discreet glamour: a sun-bleached coral cotton-silk strapless dress with a structural side ruffle and a memorable caftan dress cinched at the waist with voluminous sleeves.