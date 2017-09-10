Namilia RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

There has been debate for quite some time over the traditional fashion week runway format: Is it relevant? Is it worth creating statement runway pieces that likely won’t be produced? Namilia designers Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl seemed unconcerned with all of the above questions. They pumped up the dramatics and dialed down the taste with a mix of cone-shaped nipple pasties, large spherical balloons on the bust, sexed-up Chinese wedding outfits and jumpsuit-blazer-thong combos, among many other questionable elements. Snap-worthy? Sure. But it seemed better suited for a conceptualized student show than one from a brand trying to sell product.