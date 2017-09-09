Galleries

Collection

For spring, Nicole Miller imagined a city girl embarking on an African safari. Her travel wardrobe featured a range of utility-inspired pieces, including a structured front-pocket jacket cinched at the waist with a functional plastic belt and beige cargo pants worn with an asymmetric shirt. But even on the road, this girl can’t renounce her urban sophistication. As Miller explained during the presentation held on the Gramercy Park Hotel’s rooftop, in order to convey a “whimsical, positive feel,” she also introduced hyper-feminine tops and dresses embellished with ruffles and splashed with fresh floral prints, as well as sensual macramé lace frocks. Though they seemed to be more suitable for the dress code of a New York cocktail party than an African wildlife adventure, they were very elegant and chic.