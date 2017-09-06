Galleries

Collection

“This season we looked at how humans manipulate nature and we played with the idea of real versus artificial flowers,” PH5 founder Wei Lin and creative director Mijia Zhang both explained.

While flowers are a common subject for designers Lin and Zhang had a particular approach — they created a more conceptual depiction by drawing the linear shapes of the flowers into the cuts and hems of the clothing as seen on a navy ribbed dress with white cutout.

Other standouts include multicolored striped lurex jumpsuits — which they are beginning to be known for — polo dresses, ribbed bodysuits in their “signature” stitch and a great multistitch blue, navy and white dress with ruffled hem which they also offered in a longer version.