Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2018

Color definitely has the power to communicate messages and meanings. For spring, Prabal Gurung used bright, vivid tones, such as vibrant shades of blue, green, yellow and pink, to celebrate women’s beauty. In particular, the designer explored different kinds of feminine attitudes through a pretty collection telegraphing an overall sense of happiness and positivity. The constructed pieces that opened the show put the focus on the strength of Prabal’s girls – urban heroines sporting high-waist short pants, sculpted blazers and strong-shouldered overcoats, all revealing corsetry details.

The same powerful attitude didn’t get lost when the designer veered toward more fluid silhouettes. A patchwork of silk-satin fabrics in checkered patterns gave an eye-catching twist to a pretty cutout asymmetric dress, while unbuttoned details injected a sexy kick into a group of plisse knitted frocks. A series of hand-draped evening dresses, including solid styles crafted from a shiny silk with a liquid effect, as well as other options enriched by exquisite floral embroideries, closed that show on a glamorous note.