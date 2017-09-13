Rebecca De Ravenel RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Some women dress their accessories while others accessorize their clothing. It’s pretty safe to say that Rebecca de Ravenel falls into the former group. The L.A.-based designer, who launched Les Bonbons just two years ago, already counts her signature sphere earrings as a major retail success. For spring, she plans on riding the wave all the way to ready-to-wear. Based on her feminine, sophisticated personal style, de Ravenel’s spring collection is exactly what you’d expect from a well-traveled interiors fanatic. “I did not get to go on vacation this year, but for some reason everyone seemed to be in Greece which really appeals to me — the white and blue colors. So I looked at [interior designer] John Stefanidis’ book and said to myself, “This is where my girl is,'” she explained.

For starters, de Ravenel’s focus shifted away from colorful references and more towards materials: acrylic, wood, shells and mother of pearl — worked into bold and fun earrings in fish, mollusk and cone-shells motifs. Clothing-wise, she kept it effortless yet glamorous. “I went to Japan and fell in love with kimonos. It’s just nice to have something relaxed and easy to throw on,” she said. In hammered silk and polka dots or solids, they can be worn over matching wide-leg pants or are the perfect complement to one of the statement belts in mother of pearl. Elsewhere, de Ravenel experimented with flirtatious dresses with bandeau details and playful fish prints on caftans. “I grew up in the beach, there is nothing like a caftan to walk around in,” she said. Next stop, home furnishings and after that, a full-on lifestyle brand.