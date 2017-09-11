Rebecca Taylor RTW Spring 2018

This season Rebecca Taylor spoke about approaching her brand as a living organism: “It’s a development, it grows with you, it evolves…and I am feeling very excited about where fashion is going,” she said at her showroom.

Judging from the lineup, Taylor was also feeling a bit nostalgic as pieces evoked Eighties-tinged romance. There were beautiful sheer micro-floral dresses shown over bloomers; bustier shirts paired with wide-leg high-waisted pants; off-the-shoulder tops with voluminous sleeves; scoop-back leotard dresses; floral blazers; mermaid skirts and all the fun stuff Taylor reminisces about from her childhood in New Zealand. “Back then, we did not have the Internet, we had very few magazines, so my mom would have to have them shipped from England and America,” she recalls. “It would take six months because they would come on a boat. I would devour every single page, I was so obsessed. I’ve definitely been feeling nostalgic about that time.”