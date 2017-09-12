Reem Acra RTW Spring 2018

- Galleries
Contemporary architecture, which integrates man-made constructions with natural settings, served as the main inspiration for Reem Acra’s spring collection. Clean, minimal silhouettes were enriched with exquisite embellishments, including the graphic version of multicolor floral motifs on a silk caftan-like dress. Rich geometric jacquard fabrics were crafted into sculpted maxi frocks as well as sharp-cut coats, while an ethereal ballerina dress featured a bodice blossoming with a delicate, sweet botanical embroidery. Despite the lineup’s main focus on special occasion pieces, Acra also introduced a series of wearable separates. Referencing Sixties’ shapes and geometric patterns, they included skirts and tops decorated with playful intarsia.