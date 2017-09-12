Reem Acra RTW Spring 2018

Robbie Myers is exiting Elle after 17 years at the helm. "I surrounded myself with the smartest, most creative people, you, to both magnify what Elle stood for - strong, confident women who play a leading role in creating a culture that honors all of us - and expand the idea of what American beauty really looks like," said the longtime editor in chief in a note to staff. Read more on WWD.com. #wwdnews (📷: Katie Jones)