Romona Keveza RTW Spring 2018

For spring, Romona Keveza freshened things up by streamlining her silhouettes and focusing on a tight yet assertive color palette of light blue, black, red, silver and citron. The most memorable dress of the collection was an effortless corseted light blue column that fell below the knee. She continued along those lines with two jumpsuits — a sleek black crepe corseted one and a red Edie Sedgwick-inspired version. In her notes, the designer cited the works of modern artists Jackson Pollock, Joan Miró and Yves Klein, whose influences were perhaps most notable in the graphic cuts of the gowns. Elsewhere, a Frida Kahlo-inspired gown showcased a detachable sleeve and an abstract motif along the bodice, proving that Keveza’s more restrained hand does not mean she is not willing dial it up here and there.