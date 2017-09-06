Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2018

Rosetta Getty was one of several designers who saw the recent Georgia O’Keeffe exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum and was struck by the artist’s ahead-of-her-time wardrobe. “You really saw how calculated and precise she was in everything she did,” said Getty at her presentation held at her aunt Aileen Getty’s West Village town house. “It’s almost like she understood branding as we do now. She believed in a uniform and a look and staying true to that.”

Getty harnessed the power of O’Keeffe’s signature stylistic proclivities — button-up white shirts, black skirts, wrapped jackets — and tension of austerity and sensuality for the collection. She worked graphic colors and silhouettes in modernist portions that had minimalist intonations but were nowhere near clinical. There was always some extra detail or exaggerated drape or proportion that added a charge of feminine emotion to the garments.

For example, a white cotton poplin shirt had a cape back and was worn with a high-waisted black shantung skirt. A fluid interlock jersey tailored jacket and cropped trousers in scarlet red was modest yet seductive. A cape back trench, buttoned up taffeta shirt and cropped cotton trousers made a big, open-sky statement in monochromatic cornflower blue, which incidentally matched the blue shoe covers guests were asked to wear before entering the house on a rainy day.