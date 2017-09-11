  View Gallery — 39   Photos


Rosie Assoulin doesn’t operate according to linear thought. Walking through her collection with her is a bit like witnessing very cheerful nuclear fission, ideas exploding everywhere. Some of her stream-of-consciousness thoughts for spring included cameos, seashells, light, tubing, doilies, utility, suits and summer. She didn’t so much wrap them up into a neat, cohesive collection as work them into a series of outfits brimming with personality. Some of them even had cute names like “Tubing or Not Tubing” for a fresh white dress tipped in a rainbow of tubing that wrapped around its waist, and “Not Your Grandmother’s Doily” for a long white sun/slipdress decorated with crafty wool lace that was sweet yet thoughtful and sophisticated, which is a fair way of assessing the whole lineup. Asked about her design process, Assoulin said, “I sketch for a really long time and then we throw it all up on the wall and then we make a lot of stories and whittle it down.” One imagines the whittling process to be agonizing for her. Assoulin’s clothes all look made with love.

Rosie Assoulin RTW Spring 2018

