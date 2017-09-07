Sachin & Babi RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Eastern and Western influences merged at Sachin & Babi’s pretty spring collection. Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia explored a sophisticated, elegant femininity, which managed to be timeless and modern at the same time. Tassels infused with an ethnic feel added a charming touch to a range of fluid pieces, including a glamorous all-over sequined silver skirt that was matched with a soft silk blouse. Ottoman prints and textured fabrics with a rustic look were crafted into striped separates, which were shown along with gowns made of draped silk. Delicate polka-dot tulle tops cut in generous silhouettes were decorated with sequined lips, which introduced a playful pop note. The well-executed lineup offered a wide range of versatile, chic occasion attires, which felt perfect for a hip cocktail party in New York, a gala in Istanbul or a wedding party in Mumbai.