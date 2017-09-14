Galleries

Sally LaPointe approached her spring collection in a very pragmatic way. “It was all about being direct, focusing on being clear and confident,” she said backstage at her show. In the lineup, a group of monochromatic white looks illustrated this. Clean, relaxed roomy pants and matching tops and tanks in cream which she then transitioned into similarly nonchalant looks in silver made for some breathing room before the statements looks made their way in. “I wanted to start off with a blank canvas and then build things up from there,” she explained. And build she did. Hand-cut leather fringed dresses and skirts, ultralight lurex and sequined wrap dresses dialed things up but were done with enough constraint that nothing felt overcharged. Not even the linear silver and black striped cape dress.