Galleries

Collection

The See By Chloé girl embarked on a South African adventure for spring. She packed lightweight parkas, cropped anoraks, textured cotton baggy overalls and practical shorts for adventurous hiking tours in the mountains. Her comfortable cotton dresses splashed with tropical patterns were embellished with sporty drawstrings and her crochet cotton sweaters were cut in loose silhouettes. The colors of the varied nature surrounding her inspired the dusty, gray-brown tone of her washed denim pants and skirts, as well as the light tie-dye effect of her T-shirts.

Despite her dynamic outdoor trip, she couldn’t renounce her signature Boho-chic attitude and she brought with her airy ruffled dresses worked in micro floral prints, as well as knitted frocks punctuated by eyelet details. During a stop in Cape Town she actually managed to express her urban attitude via cotton-linen blouses enriched with macrame lace inserts and chic minidresses featuring multicolor ruffled accents.