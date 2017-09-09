Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Han Chong has the girl who wants to stand out at the party — or bar, club, wedding, fancy baby shower, etc. — in a peppy but polished way covered. His spring collection was stocked with great options for special-occasion dressing: long dresses, short dresses, statement tops and great slim pants, blouses and skirts, and a few separates that could pass for daywear but would be dressed-up by most standards. He used the fun fabulosity of the late Seventies/early Eighties as his reference — Mick and Bianca Jagger were name-checked in show notes — working with polka dots, star prints, sculpted ruffles and lace modernizing the throwback effervescence in a look that felt very now.

A black-and-white polka-dot dress with a fitted bodice and handkerchief hem was plucky and demure. A black-and-white criss-cross halter jumpsuit was confident and chic. A gauzy yellow floral print maxi dress with cutout shoulders made bohemia sophisticated, and a star-embroidered minidress with long sleeves and sculpted, off-the-shoulder ruffles was nothing but fun.