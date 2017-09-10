Sies Marjan RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Backstage after the show, Sander Lak spoke about wanting spring to be personal. “The collection before was very much about the rejection of irony,” he explained. “There was a little bit more of an intellectual layer behind it, so I really wanted to go in the other direction this season.” In his notes, he clued us into that mind frame, noting that these pieces were “put through a wash cycle, fabrics were squeezed, wrung, tumbled and hung up to dry.” That did not mean they looked lived-in or aged; on the contrary, the collection seemed fresh and spirited, perhaps because of his gently twisted slash-folded knits and his signature use of color. Guava and yellow, mint green and lavender, metallic orange and pink were all done in his signature slouchy drapy vibe. Riffing on the homey, cozy vibe, he also worked in knit jersey.

“We have these long jersey dresses that have a built-in twist to them, but you don’t feel them — they all feel very, very comfortable. I focused on fabrics that felt great on the body, that were tactile and desirable. I want women to want these clothes, not just the fantasy,” he said.