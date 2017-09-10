Simon Miller RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

The Congolese rainforest — vibrant with the colors of flowers, plants and animals — inspired Simon Miller’s spring collection. Vivid hues, including pink, yellow and blue, gave an energetic, positive vibe to the clothes, which were cut mostly in loose, comfortable silhouettes. Natural fabrics, such as organic cotton and linen, enhanced the nature-friendly appeal of the lineup, which was presented in a venue filled with flowers and tropical plants. Wide-legged pants were matched with roomy, cropped sweaters and elongated, softly tailored jackets. The image of an abstract bird was printed on fluid silk separates, while a pretty yellow suit was crafted from lamb leather with a paperlike effect. Creative directors Chelsea Hansford and Daniel Corrigan were also influenced by the works of abstract painter Leonardo Urso; he inspired the paint-rolled denim pants trimmed with a plissé insert. Introducing a more urban, sleeker vibe into the collection, the designers delivered patent-leather skinny pants and a dark indigo bustier top worn with matching pants for a touch of feminine sensuality.