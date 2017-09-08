Snow Xue Gao RTW Spring 2018

  View Gallery — 16   Photos


A splash of Beijing in New York, Snow Xue Gao has achieved promising buzz in just her second official season. Gao merges influences of Eastern and Western culture; for example, her tailoring is juxtaposed with chinoiserie and the traditional qipao is cut with a modern silhouette and finished with unexpected techniques such as ruching, waist ties and ruffled details. An allover sequined version is a standout. “These are modern interpretations of it,” she said during her presentation at a Bowery gallery. “I am from Beijing and this collection is actually my dream collection. I’ve always been inspired by the Beijing opera customs, their colors, the prints — because growing up, my grandmother was an opera actor over there,” she explained. No theatrics here, just inventive yet wearable clothes.

