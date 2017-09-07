Solace London RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Laura Taylor and Ryan Holliday-Stevens have always expressed their affinity for New York, so it’s no surprise when they decided to show Solace, their London-based collection, here. “It s been a lifelong dream for us, to be able to come here and do a show,” said Holliday-Stevens backstage at their show location in a Mercer Street gallery. “It was interesting, not that we did anything differently, but we did think of how the clothes would move in a show format. But what we really wanted was for it to be bright and bold and all about colors and prints,” he explained. Mission accomplished. The lineup definitely stood out for its unapologetic use of color and geometry. The duo kicked things off with a yellow-belted PVC coat worn over slinky knitted pants with big red earrings, followed by a cool dual-tone-blue belted PVC mid-length skirt that later reappeared in a yellow and cream version. Floatier options included silk one-shoulder drapey numbers in a Scrabble print and big flouncy tiered tops and dresses.