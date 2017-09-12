Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

The colors of a Southern Californian summer inspired Tadashi Shoji’s spring collection, which worked in vibrant, jewel tones. The designer delivered a wardrobe for a free-spirited girl who proudly shows her Bohemian soul but at the same time doesn’t mind an opulent evening gown. A breezy feel ran through the feminine lightweight silk dresses peppered with a beach umbrella-inspired striped pattern. Cut in different silhouettes, they were fresher and more appealing than the array of ladylike monochromatic floral jacquard frocks and separates, which felt a tad dated. While daywear was all about lush flowers printed and embroidered on blouses and maxidresses in Seventies’ shapes, Shoji looked to the sky to find the inspiration for the precious, sparkling moons and stars that decorated the dreamy, hyperfeminine long dresses that closed the show on a chic note.