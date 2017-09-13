Tanya Taylor RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Tanya Taylor is known for her vibrant colorful prints, but for spring, she spoke about wanting to tone down the story — perhaps for the sake of newness and variety — and she did, to an extent. First, she referenced the Netherlands’ Keukenhof gardens for her graphic take on florals: When seen from afar, the rows and rows of flowers look like multicolored stripes. Taylor rendered this linear print most memorably on a layered dress with an asymmetric hem that wrapped at the front. Elsewhere, she interpreted the tulip — Holland’s most iconic flower — more figuratively via a cutout motif in white for a graphic effect. There was also a more casual vibe with drawstring pants paired with flirtatious tops and great floral slinky dresses in playful cuts.