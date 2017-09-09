Tibi RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Beauty

Collection

Amy Smilovic celebrated the 20th anniversary of her Tibi brand with a pretty collection that touched upon tailored and sporty looks, among others. The show opened with a series of minimal, clean separates worked in mannish sartorial fabrics. Blazers were matched with pants and miniskirts for easy-chic office uniforms. For a designer who kicked off her company in Hong Kong and relocated to New York, it seemed a fitting tribute to the business-obsessed mind-set of the city that never sleeps. The tailoring motif also echoed in a range of tuxedo-inspired fluid jumpsuits and a pair of covetable paper-bag-waist pants worn with a tank top. There was something Nineties about the lineup, which also included a pair of denim cycling pants worn with a matching oversized jacket. The sporty accents, which resonated in a loose bomber paired with coordinated joggers, introduced a cool, dynamic vibe, while the group of plissé dresses embellished with ruffles at the cuffs and necklines felt like a tribute to the most sophisticated femininity.