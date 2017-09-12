Tome RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

New York City-based dancer and choreographer Pam Tanowitz informed Ryan Lobo and Ramon Martin’s Tome collection. “Pam is somebody we’ve known for about six years — we say that she deconstructs and reconstructs dance in a really postmodern way and she is presenting kind of a retrospective of her ideas today,” explained Martin at the presentation at The Kitchen — an intimate performance studio in Chelsea. The designers echoed the artist’s retrospective approach, deciding to look through their own history to identify the things that interest them the most and from there, deconstructing and reconstructing it. “We decided to deconstruct the rainbow to make it new and interesting — so you can see all the colors shift and change and that’s really what Pam’s dancing is about — a different perspective on classical things,” said Martin.

The result: a colorful lineup where multicolored stripes came alive through the movement of accordion pleats. Lobo and Martin are also sought after for their great shirting and offered a variety of them — most memorably a blue-and-white-striped version with a bandeau overlay and a shirtdress version in white.