Tracy Reese RTW Spring 2018

Tracy Reese’s spring collection was a celebration of the feminine spirit. Let’s be honest, when is it not? Her spring presentation last year was cast with women who inspire her, and her fall presentation included female poets reciting their works. The designer continued that line of proud, verbal declaration for her latest presentation, encouraging models to speak simultaneously in their respective native tongues about the dreams and experiences that have shaped them. “Every woman has a story, full of personal triumphs and disappointments,” read show notes. “Different backgrounds, varied experiences, multifaceted personalities: these differences make us who we are.”

And so she had a little something for everyone, showing a range of tailoring and flirty dresses that balanced elements of the masculine-feminine, modernizing silhouettes with various puffed-sleeve treatments and workwear-inspired details. Her signature romantic ease came in the form of saturated flattened floral prints inspired by contemporary art and hand drawings; applied on lightweight coats and summery dresses, they were a graphic contrast to the minimal solid suiting. In that category, a striped bolero jacket with pleated wide-legged trousers was an updated take, while a white boxy jacket and utility pant had a casual vibe. Modern, bold, refined, Reese delivered on her promise of an inclusive feminine spirit.