Trina Turk RTW Spring 2018

Trina Turk always appears in a cheery mood or ready for vacation. At least her clothes would suggest so. Graphic florals and bright hues have become hallmarks of her relaxed, no-fuss repertoire of easy tunics, Bermuda shorts and wide-leg trousers.

She kept the inspiration for spring close to home, drawing from California wildflowers that bloomed after last winter’s record rainfall. Titled “Superbloom,” the lineup was awash with color and floral prints, many of which appeared in kitschy hand-drawn bugs and hummingbirds in a game of spot the critter. There was variety of moods in the floral prints: romance in a breezy off-shoulder dress with dragonflies, and a cheerful graphic punch in an indigo tunic with a striped border.

She broke up her garden with stripes and plaids in a balancing act of the hard-soft. Rather than treating stripes as another print, she used them as a layering staple, a standout trend from resort. Plaids were applied most chicly as head-to-toe looks, as in a one-shoulder top with cropped pants, which coordinated with a men’s romper. And pushing the boundaries for appropriate men’s wear silhouettes, the Mr Turk range featured a number of kilts and skorts, “like a Scottish kilt [but] shorter, sexier and fitted,” Turk mused. “We have a very forward men’s customer; they’re receptive to everything.”