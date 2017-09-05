TSE RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Tse is a quiet collection at its core. No matter how advanced the stitchwork gets, the mood remains one of calm and comfortable chic. So it was for spring, for which the design team infused the crisp range of white, putty, red and black knits and wovens with textural techniques inspired by the work of Ghanian artist El Anatsui, who is known for his suspended paintings. This played well on a black dress and top constructed from a mesh of woven circles and a soft nude top done in tacked-together squares. Otherwise, the collection was filled with breezy, sporty pieces that are probably as comfy as sweats but nowhere near as casual.