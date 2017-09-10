Victoria Beckham RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Simply put, Victoria Beckham has hit a good stride with her collection. She’s crafted a confident, stable point of view of chic wearability for women of means and a high taste level that sits somewhere between feminine and minimal. If that doesn’t make for a particularly controversial fashion review, it should make for good shopping.

Her spring collection was flush with great color — soft, mineral blue, pink and lavender as well as vivid red — worked on silhouettes that exuded gentle power. “I feel this collection shows the many powers of femininity,” said Beckham backstage. “How delicacy can be strong.” Pertly tailored takes on utility shirts, some done in men’s checks, were paired with light pencil skirts. Fluid oversized shirts were layered over easy, wide-legged pants, and new suits came with boxy blazers and slim pants. A red dress with a high, gracefully ruffled neckline and cutaway panel at the waist was cut in a relaxed but seductive line. Many silhouettes were covered up, but not without allure or playfulness. Candy-colored glitter pumps and the occasional jeweled anklet offset the collection’s womanly sophistication with the perfect boost of girlish whimsy.