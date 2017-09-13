Galleries

Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren launched their new Viktor & Rolf Soir line in New York this season. It includes 19 elegant and bold silhouettes specifically designed for special moments. The brand, which in 2015 discontinued its ready-to-wear line to focus on its couture and “Mariage” collections, presented a high-end, cohesive offering of mini and maxidresses in a restrained palette of baby pink and black with touches of fuchsia. The line is produced in collaboration with eveningwear specialist Justin Alexander. A Sixties-inspired silhouette was updated via the insertion of Plexi petals that were assembled to create graphic flowers on the bodice of an Empire waist gown (which also had practical pockets), while a strapless maxidress featured a giant bow on the back. The bow, a signature Viktor & Rolf motif, also decorated a chic color-blocked jumpsuit. Inspired by one of the brand’s haute couture outfits, an eye-catching ballgown featured a bustier taffeta bodice and a multilayer, asymmetric tulle skirt. The chic attitude of the floor-length numbers was also evident in the short styles, such as a ruffled minidress punctuated by bows and a ballerina number enriched with pearls and crystals.