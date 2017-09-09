Visvim RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

A brand featuring a strong, independent identity, Visvim stands out from the crowd for its peculiar fashion approach. Instead of channeling inspirations and elaborating on specific themes, season after season creative director Hiroki Nakamura presents a range of special, unique pieces, impeccably crafted and elevated with special details and finishes. An artisanal attitude was infused in the lineup, which perfectly blended Japanese and Western references. Versatile kimono-inspired overcoats were crafted from hand-painted silk as well as suede, which was also used for fringed cropped pants. A cute handmade cotton crocheted polo shirt sported wooden buttons, while feminine dresses were made of fluid natural-dyed silk. Hand-stitched details gave a graphic touch to jackets and dresses, while a frock featured a Japanese motif of sketched fishes. Vintage-bandana pockets popped up on the back of a silk dress, while clean indigo pants were paired with boxy white T-shirts – some of them featuring images of hand-drawn necklaces infused with a Native American feel.