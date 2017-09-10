Vivienne Tam RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

For her spring show, Vivienne Tam found inspiration in Raman Hui’s Chinese 3-D fantasy movie Monster Hunt, the story of a mythical land where humans and monsters coexist. In particular, the collection spotlighted Wuba, the cute little monster protagonist of the movie. His funny image appeared on a range of pieces, from straw bags to feminine dresses, including airy asymmetric silk styles and a shirtdress featuring a drawstring at the waist. The movie also inspired the lineup’s palette of soft, pastel colors, as well as the graphic motifs of mountains and river landscapes, which were printed and embroidered on breezy frocks and cotton shirts with silk panels. Despite the main inspiration, the aesthetic wasn’t too childlike. She actually infused a free-spirited, nomadic vibe into her lively collection, where pretty ruffled silk and cotton lace dresses were styled with ethnic sash belts and utilitarian fanny packs worn as cross-body bags.