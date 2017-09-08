Warm RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

As the name of the brand and its tagline “Go Where It’s Warm” imply, spring is Warm’s big season to shine. Winnie Beattie and Tracy Feith always work within a travel-beach-bohemia vocabulary. Their goal and challenge is to keep it fresh and elevated. “Any time you go into the ‘It’s a Small World After All’ vibe, it’s a very fine line between souvenir shop and superelegant,” said Beattie. They stayed on the right side of the line by minding the details — the fabrics, the trims, the silhouettes and the placement of the prints are not what one finds at the stand on the side of the road in Tulum.

For spring, Beattie and Feith gathered prints from a global vacation destination hit list and worked them on easy summer shapes that had a beach-bum attitude but an “I bought it at Barneys” finish. A blue Japanese wave print came on a technical sweatshirt and silk pants. A black-magic Jamaican voodoo block print was worked on a billowing dress trimmed in colorful hand-stitching. Cornflower blue embroidery lit up a thick cotton utilitarian jumpsuit inspired by a shirt Feith got in Greece 20 years ago. Striped silk jacquard pajamas were more appropriate for sipping wine in the South of France than sleeping, but they would certainly make naptime a chic experience. Beattie also noted that Warm swimwear is coming in the near future