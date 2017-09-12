Yigal Azrouël spent most of his summer in upstate New York, the guest of a friend who owns a spectacular house filled with art works perfectly suited to the wild setting. The beauty of this property served as inspiration for the designer’s elegant spring collection, which balanced architectural shapes and softer, more delicate elements. The high-end, rich quality of the fabrics and the preciousness of the details elevated the shapes, which ranged from extra-minimal to elaborate and constructed. The whole collection communicated a sense of effortless, relaxed ease. Asymmetric dresses with multiple layers were light and fluid, while other frocks and tops revealed plissé inserts in a graphic micro pattern featuring hand-sketched monkeys. Utility details, such as straps and hardware, added appeal to the silk crepe dresses, while denim pants were made more feminine via side slits. A silk jacquard striped shirt worn with matching pants showed a mannish attitude and created a charming contrast with the quintessential feminine elegance of a fil coupe plissé dress with a crisscross detail on the back.