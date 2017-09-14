Zac Zac Posen RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Zac Posen is positioning his secondary line to be a one-stop-shop for all his clients’ sartorial needs. In addition to his wide-ranging ready-to-wear collection, which incorporates transitional day-to-evening fare, his accessories are proving to be a progressively stronger-selling category. This season, there are a number of exciting developments: a painted handbag collaboration with Instagram artist Ben Smith; a teaser for sunglasses in the look book that will launch at a yet-to-be determined date early next year, and a new line of bags, called Eartha Kits, that will allow customers to choose between 20 pushpins ranging from letters, flowers and emojis to personalize their bags to their hearts’ content.

It’s all to say that business is going strong. Posen understands the desire for elevated design in the contemporary market, often displaying considerable handiwork and embroidery you won’t find with his peers. He focused this season on balancing contrasts — nature versus architecture, hard versus soft — name-checking Frank Lloyd Wright in the process and the way the architect’s work incorporates and interacts with nature. The idea manifested most successfully when applied with a playful hand; florals were built into a geometric, honeycomb pattern cut into matching sets; a denim-lace bomber touched on the cool side of youth, and hard, plastic geometric sequins were applied to sheer fabrics. But it wasn’t just a play on pattern that worked; a balance of structured design against lightweight fabrics in solid black or white turned classics more eccentric — like a sculptured black dress, or shirting with statement sleeves. There were options for all ages, and a range accessible to the same wallet.