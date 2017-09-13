Zang Toi RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

For spring, Zang Toi found inspiration in the fascinating landscape of Lake Garda in northeastern Italy. In particular, he tried to re-create the lake’s intense colors in his collection, which was actually tinged with vibrant green and blue shades. Tunics, pants and jackets were cut in simple, flattering silhouettes for a sober elegance. Lace not only appeared as applications on many of the pieces, including a relaxed caftan-like dress, but it was also printed on tunics. Fashion sketches enlivened a handkerchief skirt worn with a white shirt, while beaded ribbons injected a lively spin on a chic elongated vest worn over a fluid blouse and matching pants. Toi also played with colorful 3-D studs, which became the closure for elegant, sartorial suits. Their rigorous attitude balanced the flamboyant, hyperfeminine gowns.