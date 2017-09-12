Zero + Maria Cornejo RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

A Mark Borthwick picture of Stella Tennant shot in 1997 featuring the model wearing a Mario Cornejo-striped Triangle Top inspired the designer to explore her company’s archives, which document the past 20 years of the brand’s history. In particular, the designer said that for her spring effort, she wanted to re-create that sense of youthfulness and freedom that her collections of the time exuded. “It’s a reedition of shapes and fabrics,” Cornejo said. Her Nineties’ fluid tunic dresses got a revamp in orange and hot-pink silk charmeuse, while a jacquard fabric featuring an archival bow pattern was crafted into a chic kimono-inspired robe coat. And the geometric motif of Tennant’s top served as inspiration for multicolor striped frocks and separates. The designer indulged in loose silhouettes infused with sophisticated, effortless elegance, but also played with more structured constructions. A sporty kick was introduced via a short-sleeved zippered hoodie printed with a poem written by Borthwick (Cornejo’s husband), which was first splashed on T-shirts. The range of denim pieces was also a tribute to the brand’s early collections: They included asymmetric skirts with pleated details, as well as sharp-cut pants with contrasting stitching in black and indigo hues.