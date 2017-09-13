Zoë Jordan RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Cool, trendy twists on knitwear continue to define Zoë Jordan’s collections. For spring, the designer delivered chic and comfortable cashmere sets featuring track pants and varsity-bomber-inspired tops — just the sort of thing hip girls in transit at international airports will be wearing. A bold touch was injected via a range of tie-dyed flamboyant knits, while a cropped hoodie with a mesh effect was inspired by boxing clothes. Their details also influenced the rope accents incorporated into a versatile denim parka with a detachable Mongolian fur collar. These sporty references gave a touch of energetic athleticism to the pieces crafted from striped shirting fabrics, which included edgy blouses and pants embellished with drawstrings.