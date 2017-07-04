Monique Lhuillier RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

“Paris is the perfect platform to showcase what you’re doing because everyone pays attention to what comes out of here,” Monique Lhuillier said before her Parisian debut, remarking that she hadn’t yet decided if this move would be permanent. “It felt like the right time to bring the dream to them,” she mused.

Dream was a word the designer mentioned a lot, and it fit with the frothy, cotton candy palette that dominated the collection. She reprised familiar tropes of her work: Chantilly lace, a pastel palette, tulle, chiffon and sparkling embellishments for her dramatic gowns. Even the all-black looks had a “greatest hits” feel to them.

Despite having skewed more toward daywear recently, even the more quotidian separates were touched by the opulence of sequins or cascades of ruffles. Her romantic proclivities made high-necked blouses and straight-legged trousers stand out. They could be worn for an evening out, and in floral-on-black liveries, felt freshest.

