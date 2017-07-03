Maison Rabih Kayrouz RTW Spring 2018

For the graceful presentation of his fall collection as a guest member of the couture calendar, Rabih Kayrouz had a handful of looks danced in by three L’Opéra de Paris ballerinas. As they slowly twirled, each one peeled off layers – a voluminous color blocked coat in lime green or citrus yellow; a dress made of one piece of fabric looped around and secured with a belt.

“I wanted something whirling,” he said of the collection overall. “It’s women I am really inspired by, and this season I wanted her joyful, dancing and playing – with coats, with dresses and with putting things together.”

The display was set to a live performance by Christophe Bevilacqua (aka Christophe), a French favorite crooner of poetic songs, who played the piano and sang – sometimes accompanied by the enthusiastic audience – perched high atop the stage.

Like Christophe’s ballads, Kayrouz’s clothes were meant to be an expression of love for women, the designer said. “I wanted the synergy between his songs and the clothes,” he added. And that was indeed palpable.