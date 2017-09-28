Sandro RTW Spring 2018

Sandro worked a number of its recurring feminine themes for the spring collection including lace, flowers and fresh shapes for the classic, striped cotton button-up shirt. There were new ideas, too, including sports jersey-inspired knits in red-and-white stripes, and a playful brown trenchcoat with criss-crossing laces on the back — a nod to the American football. For fans of Sandro’s lacy girlie dresses, they came in pink and peach, some with touches of black.

The label took floral patterns in a new direction, mixing them with stripes on one blouse and lace on a bright dress. One elegant pair of trousers was wide-leg and short, in the label’s signature emerald green. For denim lovers, a jean jacket sported an elaborate mosaic of different-sized pearls, adding to the bright optimism of the collection.