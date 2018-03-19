Freiknock RTW Fall 2018

Name: Freiknock

Main message: South Korean designer Joohyung You spent four years as a player for the German soccer club Bonner SC before changing careers and attending Esmod Seoul. His first show in Tokyo was supported by GQ Japan, giving it a higher quality of production than what is typical for young brands. Inspired by a photo book showing images of Russian and Ukrainian criminals, You turned out a collection of utilitarian pants, workwear-inspired jumpsuits and toggle coats in shades of beige, olive-green, gray and mustard. A few athletic influences such as puffer jackets and snaps down the sides of pant legs harked back to You’s past life.

The result: The cool, street-ready collection was a strong first showing and makes You one to watch.