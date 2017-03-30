PITCHING IN: The Eyewear Designers of the Council of Fashion Designers of America have created a capsule collection of designs to benefit Fashion Targets Breast Cancer.

Patty Perreira of Barton Perreira, Selima Salaun of Selima Optique, Blake Kuwahara, Jeff Press of Morgenthal Frederics, Daniel Silberman of Illesteva, Barbara McReynolds and Gai Gherardi for L.A. Eyeworks, Robert Marc, Shane Baum of Leisure Society, Christian Roth and Grant Krajecki and Natalie Levy for Grey Ant have participated in the campaign.

Fashion Targets Breast Cancer is a CFDA Foundation initiative that raises money and awareness for breast cancer.

FTBC’s circular blue and white logo served as inspiration for the designers. Their creations will be exhibited at Vision Expo East, kicking off Friday at the Jacob K. Javits center. They will become available for sale at select fine eyewear retailers, beginning May 1.

“In today’s times when charitable efforts are needed more than ever, I am very proud that the EDCFDA committee brought together 10 CFDA eyewear designers to create a collective capsule collection to benefit Fashion Targets Breast Cancer,” said participating designer Christian Roth in a statement.