ROCKING OUT: “Surreal” was the adjective Christopher Kane chose to describe the opening of his first shop on Bond Street, a pop-up that will remain in place until the end of the year.

“I grew up knowing this street, seeing all the big brands on it. I’ve had to pinch myself now that I’m here. It feels very strange – but brilliant,” said Kane during an opening party in London on Wednesday night.

As reported, the space at 15 Old Bond Street is stocking key show and commercial ready-to-wear and accessories, and will also offer exclusive pieces made for the store. Kane’s flagship on Mount Street remains open.

Kane said he likes the idea of being able “to meet and greet” potential new customers in the Bond Street space, which has in the past been home to fellow Kering brand Bottega Veneta, and to Tod’s.

He was chatting in front of a display of marbled-surface Crocs studded with chunky, colored or sparkling rocks, some natural, others lab-grown. All of them would have made Pebbles Flintstone swoon.

“The Crocs are doing so well and we’re going to continue to collaborate with the company,” said Kane, whose decision to put Crocs on the runway caused many front-row guests to raise their eyebrows. “You need to have the unexpected – life wouldn’t be the same without it.”

He is at work on various cultural events throughout the year, with plans to collaborate with different groups and local partners. There will also be events for specific product launches or collaborations.

Bond Street, home of other Kering brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Boucheron and Alexander McQueen, gets more passing footfall – from tourists and locals – than Mount Street, which is more of a destination.

Kane opened his flagship at 6-7 Mount Street in 2015, and has since hosted a series of events including pre-season fashion shows, holiday parties and life-drawing classes with the designer’s former tutor from Central Saint Martins.

The Mount Street store spans 4,100 square feet over two floors, and was designed by the architect John Pawson.