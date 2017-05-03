TRANS-ATLANTIC TRIP: Kate Spade New York is setting up shop in Paris for the first time. The U.S. brand will open a 2,000-square-foot flagship on the Rue Saint-Honoré this summer, showcasing its handbags, ready-to-wear, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry, watches, shoes and eyewear.

Expanding its presence in Europe is a key part of the parent firm Kate Spade & Co.’s strategy. The brand opened a flagship on London’s Regent Street last year. In France, its presence is currently limited to the Galeries Lafayette Haussmann department store and the brand’s dedicated Web site.

“We have already seen strong customer demand and brand resonance in the market with our wholesale presence, making a Paris specialty store the natural next step for Kate Spade & Company’s growth,” said chief executive officer Craig Leavitt in a statement.

The new store, located at number 418 of the upscale shopping thoroughfare, will feature mid-century modern references, although its two-level façade is inspired by traditional Parisian storefronts, with painted wood and dark stone elements. Inside, furniture from the Kate Spade New York home collection will be blended into the design, the brand said.

To coincide with the opening, scheduled for June, the brand has created an exclusive clutch featuring the colors of the French flag that will be available for a limited time only.