POP CONNECTIONS: Could President Emmanuel Macron be looking to boost his ratings through meet-and-greets with not one, but two global pop-rock icons in a week?

France’s leader, who on Bastille Day earlier this month treated U.S. President Donald Trump to a cred-enhancing performance by a French military band based on a mash-up of hits by Daft Punk, this evening will be entertaining Irish rock star and activist Bono at the Élysée Palace.

The U2 frontman — as the founder of the One Campaign, a campaigning and advocacy organization that has as its mission ending extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa — is on first-name terms with a number of world leaders. On Tuesday, Bono will be performing with his group at Paris’ Stade de France.

Macron on Wednesday will be meeting with another activist pop star, Rihanna, the Élysée Palace confirmed.

The Barbadian singer, founder of the American nonprofit organization Clara Lionel Foundation, in June publicly messaged Macron and the leaders of Germany, Argentina and Canada, asking about their commitment to support education in the developing world.

Macron is hosting the two pop stars as his ratings countrywide have dropped by 10 points, to 54 percent, since being elected in May. That marks the biggest decline for a new president since Jacques Chirac in the mid-Nineties.