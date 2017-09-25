SAILING AWAY: Weekend Max Mara has teamed with Micol Sabbadini for a capsule collection that revolves around the Milanese art photographer’s images of exotic locales. For the collection, Sabbadini has drawn on the sun-drenched imagery of the Aegean Islands of whitewashed houses, marine scenery including boats, intricate mosaics and luscious Mediterranean peonies, all recreated in a collage of patterns.

The 12 pieces include dresses, trousers, shirts, skirts and accessories in shades of white, blue and pink. “The mood is European summer — coastal houses in Greece, sailboats in the sea and snatches of text I find wandering around with my camera on days off,” said Sabbadini.

Examples include a cotton poplin men’s wear-style shirt in a collage of digitally printed sailboats bordered with peonies and mosaic patterns. An allover floral pattern can be found on a pair of wide-leg, high-waisted trousers in crêpe de chine and a full-length shirt dress in cotton poplin. Silk foulard scarves and Weekend Max Mara Pasticcino bags were also revisited by Sabbadini.