WWD logo
Backstage at Prada RTW Fall 2020
Fashion

September’s Milan Fashion Week to Blend Physical, Digital Showcases

clock 17h  • 
Forever21 in Times Square.
Business

The Partnership Approach Changing Retail

clock August 12, 2020  • 
Stein Mart
Business

Stein Mart Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

clock 22h  • 

Latest News

BusinessFinancial clock 47m  • 

Coach store
Business

Tapestry Loses $652 Million For Year, But Beats Quarterly Expectations

Meanwhile, turnaround plans continue for the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman parent company.

clock 47m •
LYCRA sustanability

BusinessMarkets clock 58m  • 

Natural Fiber Welding's Clarus fabric.
Business

Ralph Lauren Takes Minority Stake in Natural Fiber Welding Inc.

Natural Fiber Welding is transforming the reuse of natural fibers, such as cotton waste, into patented, high-performance materials.

clock 58m •

EyePeople clock 1h  • 

Miss Piggy
Eye

Miss Piggy Talks ‘Muppets Now,’ Pandemic Fashion and Giving Kermit a Makeover

“I’d have him wear clothes. Except for that silly collar, he usually wears nothing,” the divine swine said of Kermit, her longtime amphibian amour.

clock 1h •
Click here to bring this industry intel to your entire team.

BeautyBeauty Features clock 4h  • 

Douglas in Milan
Beauty

Douglas Returns to Growth in June

The German perfumery chain posted a 7.5 percent decline in nine-month sales, while its e-commerce revenues spiked by 39.6 percent.

clock 4h •

FashionFashion Features clock 8h  • 

IMG_6724
Fashion

Kente Gentlemen Honors Heritage

Once you fall in love with Kente cloth, you’ll never look back.

clock 8h •

FashionReady To Wear clock 8h  • 

Look from I Dream For You.
Fashion

I Dream for You to Debut With Sustainable and Unisex Pieces

The line primarily offers unisex vintage-inspired staples alongside a handful of gender-specific items.

clock 8h •

FashionFashion Features clock 9h  • 

Paul Andrew and Mariacarla Boscono
Fashion

A Midsummer Day’s Set With Salvatore Ferragamo

The fashion house invited WWD behind the scenes of its spring 2021 ad campaign, which is directed by Luca Guadagnino and fronted by talents including Mariacarla Boscono.

clock 9h •

AccessoriesJewelry clock 9h  • 

Several rings from the Monica Rich Kosann x Amber Vittoria collaboration.
Accessories

Monica Rich Kosann Partners With Artist Amber Vittoria

Fifty percent of sales from several styles from the collaboration will be donated to Embrace Race.

clock 9h •

ShopBeauty clock 9h  • 

Camila Coelho / Elaluz Lip & Cheek Stain
Shop

The Best Influencer Beauty Brands to Know

You don’t have to be on TikTok to shop these influencer-helmed beauty brands.

clock 9h •

FashionFashion Scoops clock 9h  • 

A look from the H13A collection
Fashion

Hood by Air to Drop First Museum Capsule, H13A

H13A, the first part of a two-part capsule collection, looks at the brand’s history through its past and new logos.

clock 9h •

BusinessGovernment and Trade clock 14h  • 

Pringle of Scotland RTW Fall 2020
Business

U.S. Keeps Tariffs on British Fashion Goods at 25 Percent

While some tweaks were made to the duties in the Airbus dispute, wool suits and cashmere sweaters are still caught in the middle.

clock 14h •

FashionFashion Scoops clock 15h  • 

Snowboard Pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter
Fashion

Jake Burton’s Final Mine77 Collection With Japanese Streetwear Brand to Drop

This final drop is being introduced nearly nine months after the Burton Snowboards founder died.

clock 15h •

BusinessMergers and Acquisitions clock 15h  • 

Business

ABG, Simon Complete Purchase of Lucky Brand

The denim brand will join Nautica and Aéropostale in the company’s Sparc division with Simon Property.

clock 15h •

BusinessFinancial clock 15h  • 

Madison Reed and Victoria Justice
Business

Revolve Group’s Stock Surges With Earnings Beat

Inventory reductions, executive pay cuts and furloughed associates during the pandemic helped drive higher profits year-over-year.

clock 15h •

EyeLifestyle clock 15h  • 

The Chateau Marmont Hotel in July 2020.
Eye

Chateau Marmont Going Members-Only, But You Can Probably Still Eat There

The hotel and famed celebrity haunt is morphing into a private club and residence that may limit public access to a single restaurant and bar.

clock 15h •
More News Arrow

Latest Galleries

Back to School Virtually
Sacai Men’s Spring 2021

Sacai Men’s Spring 2021
The Maker Hotel

The Maker Hotel in Hudson, New York

Attend

MARK YOUR CALENDARS
Fairchild Live brings WWD, Beauty Inc, and FN to life by connecting the titans of the industry at events designed to inform and inspire.
confirmed speakers
  • Fairchild Live Logo

Learn More right arrow

Memo Pad

Bloomberg LP Hit With More Discrimination Claims by Former Reporter

A news reporter is suing over “diversity slots,” discrimination and pay inequity, among other systemic issues at Bloomberg News.

August 11, 2020Kali Hays

Kathy Lee Named Editorial Director of The Zoe Report

Kathy Lee

Lee joins from Hearst Magazines, where she was accessories director at its fashion arm.

August 11, 2020Kathryn Hopkins

Podcast Listening Starts Steady Comeback After Early Pandemic Slowdown

Traveler phone coronavirus pandemic

Podcasts also look to be a bright spot in a digital ad market hit hard by economic effects of the coronavirus.

August 7, 2020Kali Hays

More Memo Pad right arrow

Trending Now

Backstage at Prada RTW Fall 2020

1

September’s Milan Fashion Week to Blend Physical, Digital Showcases

2

PVH Names Julie Fuller as Chief Human Resources Officer, Effective Jan. 1
Camila Coelho / Elaluz Lip & Cheek Stain

3

The Best Influencer Beauty Brands to Know

4

A Midsummer Day’s Set With Salvatore Ferragamo
The Chateau Marmont Hotel in July 2020.

5

Chateau Marmont Going Members-Only, But You Can Probably Still Eat There

Social Studies

More From Our Brands

ad