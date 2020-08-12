Sacai’s Chitose Abe collaborated with Brooklyn-based artist Hank Willis Thomas on “Love Over Rules” inspired collections. ⁣ ⁣ Thomas created a bold, uppercase graphic of the “Love Over Rules” inscription. The phrase lent thoughtful, graphic impact to the collections and provided the moving ending to Sacai’s seasonal brand film, directed by Shoji Uchida, that sets out to replicate the backstage activity before a fashion show.⁣ ⁣ “Basically, the collection is to honor and respect all people, and also to agree — Love Over Rules, no matter what their race, culture or sexuality,” Abe said in a video appointment during which she showed the two collections from her Tokyo atelier.⁣ ⁣ Not even in her most introspective moments, did Abe ever question the importance of fashion at a moment of such intense cultural turmoil. “It’s sort of beyond the question of whether fashion is important or not,” she noted. “What I [think about] is how to make the wearer feel good about themselves and how to give that person confidence by wearing the clothes. So it’s not just about whether fashion is important, but how it’s going to make that person feel. It’s about self-expression.”⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for the full interview. ⁣ ⁣ Report: Bridget Foley 📸: Yukie Miyazaki