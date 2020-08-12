Meanwhile, turnaround plans continue for the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman parent company.
Natural Fiber Welding is transforming the reuse of natural fibers, such as cotton waste, into patented, high-performance materials.
“I’d have him wear clothes. Except for that silly collar, he usually wears nothing,” the divine swine said of Kermit, her longtime amphibian amour.
The German perfumery chain posted a 7.5 percent decline in nine-month sales, while its e-commerce revenues spiked by 39.6 percent.
Once you fall in love with Kente cloth, you’ll never look back.
The line primarily offers unisex vintage-inspired staples alongside a handful of gender-specific items.
The fashion house invited WWD behind the scenes of its spring 2021 ad campaign, which is directed by Luca Guadagnino and fronted by talents including Mariacarla Boscono.
Fifty percent of sales from several styles from the collaboration will be donated to Embrace Race.
You don’t have to be on TikTok to shop these influencer-helmed beauty brands.
H13A, the first part of a two-part capsule collection, looks at the brand’s history through its past and new logos.
While some tweaks were made to the duties in the Airbus dispute, wool suits and cashmere sweaters are still caught in the middle.
This final drop is being introduced nearly nine months after the Burton Snowboards founder died.
The denim brand will join Nautica and Aéropostale in the company’s Sparc division with Simon Property.
Inventory reductions, executive pay cuts and furloughed associates during the pandemic helped drive higher profits year-over-year.
The hotel and famed celebrity haunt is morphing into a private club and residence that may limit public access to a single restaurant and bar.
