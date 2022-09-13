×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2022

WWD x FN x Beauty Inc 50 Women in Power

All the Looks From the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

London Fashion Week Shakes Up Calendar Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on Sept. 19

Adeam RTW Spring 2023

Designer Hanako Maeda returned to New York to mark 10 years of her brand.

Adeam RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Adeam

Designer Hanako Maeda’s Adeam is marking 10 years in business; so what’s the perfect way to celebrate? Returning to New York City where she launched her brand, of course.

Due the pandemic she hadn’t been able to make the trip Stateside in a few years, but the relationship between the Japanese brand and the Big Apple is as strong as ever, and continuing to inspire her work. She looked at Matsuri, a Japanese summer festival where streets are decorated with colorful paper lanterns, and fireworks sparkle in the night sky, for inspiration.

Quote of note: “I wanted the casting to feel eclectic and diverse,” she said, adding that she aimed to highlight that her pieces are meant for all types of people.

Key pieces: A mix of voluminous silhouettes with cascading ruffles in bright colors, standout knits — a category that resonates with her customer — that came with convertible, mixing fabrics, or plays on tweed suiting. A subtle take on a harness over an A-line skirt in floral fabrics underscored the built-in convertibility of her work. A focus on skin with cutouts and bra tops felt feminine and a tad sensual. Crystal rings and earrings played with the firework theme of the festival.

Takeaway: Maeda continues to evolve her Japan-meets-New York story, playing with shape, texture and convertibility, making pieces that feel seasonless and special.

