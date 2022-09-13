Adeam RTW Spring 2023

Designer Hanako Maeda’s Adeam is marking 10 years in business; so what’s the perfect way to celebrate? Returning to New York City where she launched her brand, of course.

Due the pandemic she hadn’t been able to make the trip Stateside in a few years, but the relationship between the Japanese brand and the Big Apple is as strong as ever, and continuing to inspire her work. She looked at Matsuri, a Japanese summer festival where streets are decorated with colorful paper lanterns, and fireworks sparkle in the night sky, for inspiration.

Quote of note: “I wanted the casting to feel eclectic and diverse,” she said, adding that she aimed to highlight that her pieces are meant for all types of people.

Key pieces: A mix of voluminous silhouettes with cascading ruffles in bright colors, standout knits — a category that resonates with her customer — that came with convertible, mixing fabrics, or plays on tweed suiting. A subtle take on a harness over an A-line skirt in floral fabrics underscored the built-in convertibility of her work. A focus on skin with cutouts and bra tops felt feminine and a tad sensual. Crystal rings and earrings played with the firework theme of the festival.

Takeaway: Maeda continues to evolve her Japan-meets-New York story, playing with shape, texture and convertibility, making pieces that feel seasonless and special.